UPDATE 3-Tenet profit in line, revenue light; shares fall

* Q2 EPS from continuing ops 8 cents vs estimate 8 cents

* Adjusted EBITDA rises 3.4 percent to $277 million

* Confirms outlook for adjusted EBITDA

* Shares down more than 4 percent (Rewrites, adds CEO and analyst comments, background; updates share activity)

By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, Aug 2 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N), which spurned a takeover bid from Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) in May, reported quarterly profit in line with forecasts on softer-than-expected revenue growth, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.

The third-largest U.S. hospital operator said cost controls and fewer bad debts offset lower government reimbursement rates. Its adjusted patient admissions rose 1 percent, the third consecutive quarter of positive growth, and surgeries increased 1.1 percent.

Hospitals in general have struggled in the weak economy as patients without health insurance delayed getting medical attention or sought emergency treatment but could not pay their bills.

Tenet in particular is under pressure to show investors it is better off going solo after rejecting a $4.1 billion takeover bid from Community Health following an acrimonious battle that saw Tenet sue its larger rival for allegedly admitting patients for needless hospital stays and overbilling Medicare.

"Tenet continues to make progress with improving adjusted admissions and EBITDA margins, but investors will be disappointed with slight second-quarter revenue and EBITDA downside," Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said in a note to clients.

Community Health, the No. 2 hospital operator behind HCA Holdings (HCA.N), last week reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as it cut costs to offset sluggish patient volumes.

HCA posted weak second-quarter results, citing a decline in complex surgeries such as cardiovascular procedures.

Tenet said its second-quarter net income rose to $55 million, or 11 cents a share, from $25 million, or 5 cents a share, a year before.

Earnings from continuing operations were 8 cents a share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected the company to report 8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenue rose 3.1 percent to $2.37 billion, slightly below average analyst expectations for $2.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 3.4 percent to $277 million. Results were boosted by improved pricing from commercial payers, cost controls, health information technology incentive payments and a decline in bad debt expense that offset lower government reimbursement rates and a retroactive Medicaid adjustment enacted by the state of Missouri, Tenet said.

Uninsured patients' charity admissions declined 1.9 percent. Bad debt expense fell to $171 million, down slightly from the year before, when the company received a favorable Medicare adjustment.

"I'm very comfortable that Tenet is on the right track," Chief Executive Trevor Fetter said on a conference call with analysts. "We had a solid quarter capping a very good first half."

He pointed to improved commercial pricing and cost trends, stable patient volumes and "significantly better" bad debt expense. "Certainly there is pressure on government reimbursement, but this has proved manageable to date," Fetter said.

Stocks across the healthcare sector plummeted on Monday on worries that the debt-ceiling deal to be voted on in Congress would lead to steeper cuts in Medicare reimbursements.

On the call with analysts, Fetter pointed out that additional Medicare cuts are not a done deal and would not take effect until October 2012 if they are approved.

Dallas-based Tenet confirmed its outlook for full-year adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion.

Tenet shares were down 4.4 percent at $5.20 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Susan Kelly, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman)