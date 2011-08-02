UPDATE 3-Tenet profit in line, revenue light; shares fall

* Q2 EPS from continuing ops 8 cents vs estimate 8 cents
(Rewrites, adds CEO and analyst comments, background; updates
share activity)
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, Aug 2 Hospital operator Tenet
Healthcare Corp (THC.N), which spurned a takeover bid from
Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) in May, reported quarterly
profit in line with forecasts on softer-than-expected revenue
growth, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.
The third-largest U.S. hospital operator said cost controls
and fewer bad debts offset lower government reimbursement
rates. Its adjusted patient admissions rose 1 percent, the
third consecutive quarter of positive growth, and surgeries
increased 1.1 percent.
Hospitals in general have struggled in the weak economy as
patients without health insurance delayed getting medical
attention or sought emergency treatment but could not pay their
bills.
Tenet in particular is under pressure to show investors it
is better off going solo after rejecting a $4.1 billion
takeover bid from Community Health following an acrimonious
battle that saw Tenet sue its larger rival for allegedly
admitting patients for needless hospital stays and overbilling
Medicare.
"Tenet continues to make progress with improving adjusted
admissions and EBITDA margins, but investors will be
disappointed with slight second-quarter revenue and EBITDA
downside," Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said in a note to
clients.
Community Health, the No. 2 hospital operator behind HCA
Holdings (HCA.N), last week reported better-than-expected
quarterly earnings as it cut costs to offset sluggish patient
volumes.
HCA posted weak second-quarter results, citing a decline in
complex surgeries such as cardiovascular procedures.
Tenet said its second-quarter net income rose to $55
million, or 11 cents a share, from $25 million, or 5 cents a
share, a year before.
Earnings from continuing operations were 8 cents a share.
On that basis, analysts on average had expected the company to
report 8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue rose 3.1 percent to $2.37 billion,
slightly below average analyst expectations for $2.4 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 3.4 percent to $277 million. Results were
boosted by improved pricing from commercial payers, cost
controls, health information technology incentive payments and
a decline in bad debt expense that offset lower government
reimbursement rates and a retroactive Medicaid adjustment
enacted by the state of Missouri, Tenet said.
Uninsured patients' charity admissions declined 1.9
percent. Bad debt expense fell to $171 million, down slightly
from the year before, when the company received a favorable
Medicare adjustment.
"I'm very comfortable that Tenet is on the right track,"
Chief Executive Trevor Fetter said on a conference call with
analysts. "We had a solid quarter capping a very good first
half."
He pointed to improved commercial pricing and cost trends,
stable patient volumes and "significantly better" bad debt
expense. "Certainly there is pressure on government
reimbursement, but this has proved manageable to date," Fetter
said.
Stocks across the healthcare sector plummeted on Monday on
worries that the debt-ceiling deal to be voted on in Congress
would lead to steeper cuts in Medicare reimbursements.
On the call with analysts, Fetter pointed out that
additional Medicare cuts are not a done deal and would not take
effect until October 2012 if they are approved.
Dallas-based Tenet confirmed its outlook for full-year
adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.175 billion to $1.275
billion.
Tenet shares were down 4.4 percent at $5.20 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly, editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Dave Zimmerman)