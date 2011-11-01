UPDATE 1-Tenet posts better than expected results

* Q3 income from continuing operations 2c per share

* Analysts had forecast no Q3 per-share income

* Backs 2011 adjusted EBITDA forecast of $1.175-$1.275 bln

Nov 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings from continuing operations, helped by higher admissions to its hospitals, and confirmed its full-year outlook.

Third-quarter income from continuing operations was $8 million, or 2 cents per share, above average analyst expectations for nil per share in the quarter.

That compared with income from continuing operations of $932 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-earlier quarter, when the company benefited from a tax-related gain.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, declined 3.9 percent to $195 million, hurt by lower state reimbursement rates for Medicaid patients and higher costs to upgrade its technology systems, Tenet said.

Dallas-based Tenet, the third-largest hospital operator, confirmed its forecast for 2011 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion. The company previously said it expected results to be at the lower end of that range.

Admissions rose 1.5 percent in the quarter, and surgeries were up 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)