Tenet posts quarterly profit

Feb 26 Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by increased outpatient visits to its hospitals.

Tenet posted fourth-quarter earnings of $49 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with a loss of $76 million, or 70 cents a share, a year earlier, when the company took a large charge for the early retirement of debt.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 16.7 percent to $336 million. Net operating revenue rose 7.3 percent to $2.33 billion.
