Hospital operator Tenet posts net loss, lowers outlook

Aug 6 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which is
buying smaller hospital operator Vanguard Health Systems Inc
, on Tuesday posted a net loss for the second quarter as
it admitted fewer patients to its facilities, and it lowered its
full-year outlook.
Tenet reported a second-quarter net loss of $50 million, or
49 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 6 cents
a share, a year before. Net operating revenue rose 6.9 percent
to $2.42 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxes, appreciation and
amortization rose 16.7 percent to $336 million.
For full-year 2013, Tenet said it now expects EBITDA,
excluding special items, in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30
billion, below its previous forecast range of $1.33 billion to
$1.43 billion.