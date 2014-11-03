Tenet posts lower net profit on interest expense

Nov 3 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp posted a lower third-quarter net profit on Monday due to higher interest expenses for its acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems.

Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, reported a net profit of $9 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $28 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and excluding special items, increased 59 percent to $459 million from a year ago.

Tenet raised the lower end of its forecast for full-year EBITDA, excluding one-time items, to a range of $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)