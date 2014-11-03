Tenet posts lower net profit on interest expense

Nov 3 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp
posted a lower third-quarter net profit on Monday due to
higher interest expenses for its acquisition of Vanguard Health
Systems.
Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain,
reported a net profit of $9 million, or 9 cents a share,
compared with $28 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, and excluding special items, increased 59 percent
to $459 million from a year ago.
Tenet raised the lower end of its forecast for full-year
EBITDA, excluding one-time items, to a range of $1.90 billion to
$1.95 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)