Tenet Healthcare raises full-year outlook

Aug 3 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday raised its full-year forecast for earnings excluding items as it treated fewer uninsured patients due to an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor under the Affordable Care Act.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain said second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding special items, rose about 23 percent to $568 million.

Dallas-based Tenet said it now expects 2015 EBITDA, excluding items, in a range of $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

Tenet also reported a net loss of $61 million, or 61 cents a share, in the second quarter, including charges for restructuring, acquisition, and litigation costs. The results compared with a net loss of $26 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)