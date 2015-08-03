Tenet Healthcare raises full-year outlook

Aug 3 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp
on Monday raised its full-year forecast for earnings
excluding items as it treated fewer uninsured patients due to an
expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor under the
Affordable Care Act.
The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain said
second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, excluding special items, rose about 23 percent to
$568 million.
Dallas-based Tenet said it now expects 2015 EBITDA,
excluding items, in a range of $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion,
up from its prior forecast of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.
Tenet also reported a net loss of $61 million, or 61 cents a
share, in the second quarter, including charges for
restructuring, acquisition, and litigation costs. The results
compared with a net loss of $26 million, or 27 cents, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)