UPDATE 1-Tenet Healthcare raises full-year outlook

Aug 3 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday raised its full-year forecast for earnings excluding special items as it treated fewer uninsured patients due to an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor under the Affordable Care Act.

Its shares rose 3 percent in after-hours trading.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain said second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding special items, rose about 23 percent to $568 million.

Dallas-based Tenet said it now expects 2015 EBITDA, excluding items, in a range of $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

Tenet also reported a net loss of $61 million, or 61 cents a share, in the second quarter, including charges for restructuring, acquisition, and litigation costs. The results compared with a net loss of $26 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier.

Uninsured and charity admissions fell more than 31 percent in six states that expanded their Medicaid programs, Tenet said.

Hospitals are experiencing a rise in patient visits due to the expansion of insurance to more Americans under the Affordable Care Act.

Tenet said its overall adjusted patient admissions, which include both inpatient and outpatient figures, increased 2.3 percent from a year ago at facilities operated for at least one year.

Net operating revenue, after provision for doubtful accounts, rose 11 percent to $4.49 billion in the second quarter. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthai Osterman)