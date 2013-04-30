Tenet Healthcare posts first-quarter net loss

April 30 Tenet Healthcare Corp on
Tuesday posted a first-quarter net loss on a decline in
admissions, becoming the latest U.S. hospital operator to report
a slowdown in patient visits.
Tenet confirmed its outlook for full-year 2013 adjusted
earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization of
$1.325 billion to $1.425 billion.
Tenet, the No. 3 for-profit U.S. hospital chain, said its
first-quarter net loss was $88 million, or 85 cents a share,
compared with net income of $58 million, or 53 cents a share, a
year earlier.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $274 million, a decrease
of $36 million from a year before.
Adjusted admissions declined 2.5 percent in the quarter,
compared with a year before.