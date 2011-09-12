UPDATE 5-Tenet says poorer patients to hit hospital profits

* Sees fiscal 2011 earnings at low end of its forecast
* Cites rise in Medicaid patients, lower Medicare payments
* Sees Q3 EBITDA flat with year-earlier $203 million
* Shares drop 10 percent
(Adds HCA executive comments from call)
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N)
on Monday said its profits were squeezed by an influx of poorer
patients to its hospitals and lower reimbursements for its
Medicare patients, raising investor concerns over the U.S.
hospital sector.
Tenet shares tumbled 10 percent and weighed on rivals such
as HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) and Community Health Systems Inc
(CYH.N).
Tenet, the third-largest hospital operator, said in a
statement that admissions of patients in the Medicaid health
program for the poor rose 5.5 percent in the third quarter,
while payments for patients using the Medicare program for the
elderly tracked below average in July and August.
It now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, at the lower end of
its previous forecast of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion.
The disclosure provided a broader picture of the weak
patient trends already seen at No. 1 hospital operator HCA,
which said in July a lower rate of surgical procedures led to
disappointing financial results.
"The question now is whether this is an issue that is
spreading across the industry," said Jessica Bemer, an analyst
with Snow Capital Management, which does not own Tenet or HCA
shares.
Tenet said Medicare patients in its hospitals were
receiving treatment for less severe medical conditions.
Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said the concern is that
the industry, which has struggled as patients delayed medical
care due to the weak economy, is facing a new challenge in
treating what had been a stable base of Medicare patients.
"While neither company has indicated a particular pocket of
weakness, it is noteworthy that both companies have a strong
presence in the south Florida markets" that have large
retirement communities, Henderson said.
SIGNS OF A TREND?
Tenet also said higher Medicaid admissions hurt
profitability because the program typically has lower
reimbursement rates than other insurance programs. Although
payments from commercially insured patients rose and overall
patient admissions grew, the increases were not enough to
offset below-average Medicare reimbursement levels.
"We believe hospitals warrant close monitoring in advance
of Q3 earnings for further indication of whether weak (patient
trends) will escalate into an industrywide phenomenon,"
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Michael Wiederhorn said in a note to
clients.
HCA confirmed on Monday its forecast for growth of 3
percent to 5 percent in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2011
but said it, too, was seeing pressure on revenue from Medicare
patients. Company executives, on a call with analysts after the
close of stock trading, said they expect the slowdown in
cardiac surgeries to continue in the second half of the year.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst A.J. Rice cut his
rating on Tenet stock on Monday to "neutral" from "positive,"
saying the shares were no longer trading at a discount to other
hospital stocks. He dropped his price target on the stock to
$5.50 from $6.50.
"Given the better free cash flow profile of the other names
in the group ... we have decided to take a more conservative
view toward Tenet shares," Rice said.
Tenet said it began new cost-cutting efforts in August to
reduce the impact of the changes in its reimbursement rates.
The Dallas-based company expects EBITDA in the third quarter to
be little changed from the year-earlier $203 million.
Tenet shares fell 50 cents, or 9.9 percent, to close at
$4.52 on the New York Stock Exchange. HCA shares closed up 10
cents, or less than 1 percent, to $18.40, while No. 2 hospital
operator Community Health was up 24 cents, or 1.36 percent, at
$17.90.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Zeba Siddiqui in
Bangalore; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, John Wallace, Andre
Grenon, and Bob Burgdorfer)