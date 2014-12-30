版本:
BRIEF-Tengion files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Dec 30 Tengion Inc : * Files for chapter 7 bankruptcy protection -- court filing * Board says has concluded it is in company's best interest to cease

operations, transfer existing patients to other facilities, and liquidate * Files for protection from creditors on Monday with U.S. bankruptcy court in

Delaware
