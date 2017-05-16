版本:
Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil Q1 oil output slightly down to 7.3 mln tonnes

ALMATY May 16 Kazakh upstream venture Tengizchevroil produced 7.3 million tonnes (58 million barrels) of oil in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, down from 7.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)
