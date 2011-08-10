Tenn officials ask EPA for gasoline waiver-paper

HOUSTON Aug 10 Tennessee's governor and one of the state's congressmen have asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of winter-grade gasoline due to the anticipated weeks-long shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) Memphis refinery, according to a local media report.

Republican Governor Bill Haslam and Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen sent letters to EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson asking the agency to waive a requirement that the state's retailers sell summer-blend gasoline, according to a report on Wednesday on the Memphis Commercial Appeal website.

Winter-grade gasoline is easier to produce but is not made to prevent smog formation in high-temperatures like summer-blend fuels.

Cohen told Jackson that without the waiver the state's western areas may face a fuel shortage, the newspaper reported.

Summer-blend gasoline is required to be sold during months when high temperatures are expected in a region. In past years, EPA has granted similar waivers to areas that have suffered refinery outages, but usually due to widespread disasters.

The Valero refinery is the main supplier in the Memphis area. The company has said it has been able to fulfill its supply obligations since a Friday power outage and fire shut the 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)