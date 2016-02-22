Jury selection starts in Erin Andrews' $75 mln stalking lawsuit

| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Feb 22 Jury selection began on
Monday for a $75 million civil lawsuit by Fox Sports reporter
Erin Andrews, who has accused a Nashville hotel of negligence
for allowing a stalker to take nude videos of her in her room.
Andrews filed the lawsuit in Davidson County Circuit Court
after a 2008 incident at the Marriott Nashville at Vanderbilt
University in which a man in a neighboring room, David Barrett,
rigged peep holes and made videos of Andrews changing clothes.
Andrews, who also has appeared on the "Dancing With the
Stars" television show, was staying at the hotel while covering
a Vanderbilt football game when she worked for ESPN.
Andrews claimed the hotel and its owners and managers was
negligent for telling Barrett her room number and allowing him
to book his own room next door. Andrews has accused the hotel of
negligence, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of
privacy.
Barrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to stalking and shooting the
nude videos and was sentenced the next year to 30 months in
prison, according to media reports.
Andrews originally had named Marriott International as a
defendant but Judge Hamilton Gayden dismissed the company as a
defendant last month.
The remaining defendants are Barrett and the Nashville
hotel's owners and managers.
The trial is expected to take about two weeks, said Deputy
Circuit Court Administrator Joe Werner.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Bill
Trott)