TV personality Erin Andrews settles video stalker case -reports

Television personality Erin Andrews has
reached a settlement with the owner and operator of the
Nashville hotel where a nude video of her that went viral was
secretly recorded, according to media reports on Monday.
Terms of the agreement are confidential and the matter is
now over, according to newspaper the Tennessean, the ABC TV
affiliate in Nashville and E! News - all of which cited Andrews'
lawyer. He could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters.
A jury in March found the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt
University liable for the video and awarded Andrews $55 million
in damages to be paid by the hotel and the man who shot the
video.
The settlement was reached hours before lawyers were
expected to return to court for an issue that could have left
the hotel companies paying more, the Tennessean reported.
Andrews sued the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University
over a 2008 video taken by a stalker in an adjoining room and
posted on the Internet in 2009. Andrews, a Fox Sports
personality who formerly worked for ESPN, had sought $75 million
in damages.
The video was taken by Michael David Barrett, who pleaded
guilty in 2009 to stalking Andrews and making the video. He was
sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Barrett asked the hotel to put him in a room next to
Andrews' after an employee confirmed that she was staying there
on a certain date. He rigged a peephole to shoot the video of
Andrews while she was changing.
The parties who were found liable were West End Hotel
Partners, the investment group that owned the Nashville
Marriott, and the operating company of the hotel at the time,
Windsor Capital Group. Marriott International Inc was
originally named in Andrews' lawsuit, but the judge removed it.
The jury found that the hotel is liable for 49 percent of
the $55 million in damages, or $26.95 million, while Barrett is
liable for 51 percent of the damages, equivalent to $28.05
million.
