U.S. announces $50 mln Tennessee Superfund site cleanup agreement

WASHINGTON, April 22 OXY USA Inc, a subsidiary
of Occidental Petroleum Corp, has agreed to clean up
contaminated water and sediments at a Superfund site in eastern
Tennessee at a cost of more than $50 million, the U.S.
Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency
said on Friday.
The agreement calls for the company to conduct the cleanup
at the Copper Basin Mining District Superfund Site in Polk
County at a cost of $40 million as well as reimbursing the EPA
some $10.8 million for past work at the site, the two federal
agencies said in a joint statement. (1.usa.gov/26kkFkq)
The federal government will pay OXY about $12.6 million
towards the cleanup, based on U.S. ownership of part of the site
from 1941 to 1946.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernard Orr)