UPDATE 1-Insurers eye TenneT's German power grid-report

* Munich Re says "cannot confirm" interest in grid
* Allianz, TenneT decline comment
* Munich Re buys three onshore UK wind parks
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 German insurance players
Munich Re and Allianz declined comment on a
newspaper report on Monday that they were interested in buying
the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT.
TenneT's financing problems have been a major obstacle in
Germany's offshore wind expansion and the German government is
urging the company to sell the German unit, daily Handelsblatt
reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
"I cannot confirm that interest," a Munich Re spokeswoman
said. Allianz and TenneT declined to comment.
TenneT is responsible for connecting offshore wind plants in
the North Sea with the German electricity grid but has said it
cannot afford the necessary investment, which Handelsblatt put
at 15 billion euros ($18.5 billion).
Two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on
Friday that German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler will discuss
TenneT's financing woes when he meets with the Dutch government
this week.
Like many other insurers, Allianz and Munich Re are looking
for long-term infrastructure investments with stable income
-akin to bonds - that they can use to match against their
long-term obligations to policy holders.
These are typically turn-key operations already running on
the grid, rather than projects that require fresh investment in
technology or construction.
Munich Re has budgeted 2.5 billion euros for renewable
energy investments in the medium term and has already ploughed
more than 600 million euros of that amount into the sector.
On Monday, it announced that it was spending a low
triple-digit million euro amount to buy three onshore wind parks
in Britain with a total output of 102 megawatts.