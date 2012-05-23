UPDATE 1-Tennis-Clijsters to retire again after U.S. Open

* Four-time grand slam winner Clijsters sets her exit date
* Looks forward to London Olympics
May 23 Former world number one Kim Clijsters
has confirmed that she will bring down the curtain on her second
career at the end of this year's U.S. Open, Belgian news agency
Belga has reported.
The 28-year-old came out of retirement in 2009 after more
than two years out of the sport, winning three more grand slam
titles to take her career tally to four.
Injury, which has hampered the Belgian throughout her
career, has already forced her to pull out of the upcoming
French Open and on Tuesday she said the Aug. 27-Sept. 9 U.S.
Open would be her last tournament.
"In principle, I will stop after the U.S. Open. That's the
tournament where I have had my greatest triumphs and it is
therefore very special to me," she told a news conference at the
headquarters of her sponsors Galaxo in Paal, Belgium.
"The (Flushing Meadows) stadium is about 45 minutes from our
house in the United States and so my in-laws can be there."
Clijsters won her first U.S. Open title in 2005 and marked a
sensational return to tennis with a second in 2009 before
successfully defending the title the following year.
She also won the Australian Open in 2011 and, by reaching
the semi-finals at her next tournament in Paris, reclaimed the
number one world ranking after a gap of 256 weeks.
The hip injury which forced her to withdraw from this year's
French Open robbed her of a chance to finally win the Roland
Garros tournament, where she twice lost in the final.
She said last month that she aimed to return to action at
the Wimbledon warm-up event in Den Bosch in mid-June before
having a ninth crack at winning the grasscourt grand slam.
Clijsters is planning to return to Wimbledon for the tennis
tournament at the London Olympics, having missed the 2008 Games
in Beijing during her first retirement and skipped the 2004
Athens Olympics because of a row over clothing sponsorship.
"The Olympic fever is started to build," she told the news
conference.
Clijsters, who turns 29 next month, has won 41 singles and
11 doubles titles since she turned professional in 1997 and
helped Belgium win a first Fed Cup title in 2001.
Injuries to almost all parts of her body have hampered her
ability to play with any regularity since her return from
retirement and she is currently ranked 44th in the world.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)