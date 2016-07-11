Tennis-Murray likely to miss Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final

July 11 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray says he is unlikely to play in Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final clash in Serbia this weekend but could travel to Belgrade in support of the team.

Murray, who beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic on Sunday to take his second Wimbledon title, almost single-handedly led Britain to their first Davis Cup triumph for 79 years in November.

The squad, captained by Leon Smith, also includes Murray's brother and doubles world number one Jamie, 68th ranked Kyle Edmund, Daniel Evans and doubles specialist Dominic Inglot.

"I spoke to Leon last night at the champions' dinner briefly. I'm going to call him after this,' Murray told the BBC on Monday.

"I would say it's looking unlikely, but even if I don't play I'm still probably going to go anyway just to be there with the team. But I'm going to speak to him (Leon) this afternoon. He was flying there this morning."

Murray, who reunited with coach Ivan Lendl last month, is also committed to playing at the 2016 Rio Olympics next month, where he will be the defending champion.

Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic is also set to miss the Davis Cup tie after saying he needed to rest following his shock defeat by American Sam Querrey at the All England Club. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)