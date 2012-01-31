Tennis-Bogomolov set to make his Russia Davis Cup debut

MOSCOW Jan 31 World number 35 Alex
Bogomolov is set to make his Davis Cup debut for Russia after
being named in the squad for next week's World Group first-round
tie against Austria.
Moscow-born Bogomolov, who had represented the United States
in the past after moving there as a child with his parents, has
been eligible to compete for Russia after getting a clearance
from the International Tennis Federation last month.
The 28-year-old decided to switch nationalities last year,
saying he wanted to represent his native country in Davis Cup
and the Olympics.
Bogomolov told Russian media this month that he had to pay
the U.S. tennis federation (USTA) $50,000 out of his own pocket
to get the Americans' approval to switch nationalities.
Russia captain Shamil Tarpishchev also included 39th-ranked
Mikhail Youzhny, Nikolay Davydenko (52) and Igor Kunitsyn (80)
for Feb. 10-12 tie in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)