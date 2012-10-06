Tennis-Murray cut down by razor sharp Raonic

Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
TOKYO Oct 6 U.S. Open champion Andy Murray was upset by Milos Raonic 6-3 6-7 7-6 in the semi-finals of the Japan Open on Saturday, ending the Briton's defence of his Tokyo title.
Murray's frustration boiled over on several occasions, the Olympic champion smashing another racquet and yelling furiously at himself as Raonic saved two match points.
Murray was broken by the Canadian in the first game and a huge forehand by Raonic on his first set point forced the Scot into a shanked backhand which flew high into the crowd.
Murray faced break points in the second set and angrily trashed his racquet for the second match in a row as sixth seed Raonic continued to blast winners past him.
But Murray dug in to win the tiebreak 7-5 on a fizzing backhand return onto the laces of Raonic on his first bite at the cherry.
Raonic, who has been taking rickshaw rides around ancient Tokyo and taking a keen interest in samurai swords, staved off two match points in the decider to force another tiebreak.
Raonic clinched victory with another vicious serve out wide that Murray could only slam long after two hours, 46 minutes.
Raonic will face either local favourite Kei Nishikori or Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in Sunday's final of the $1.28 million hardcourt tournament. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.