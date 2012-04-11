Tennis-Struggling Zvonareva in danger of missing Olympics

MOSCOW, April 11 Former world number two Vera
Zvonareva is in danger of missing the London Olympics in July
and August unless her form improves, Russian tennis chief Shamil
Tarpishchev said on Wednesday.
"Vera has been injured a lot this year," Tarpishchev told
reporters after leaving the world number 10 out of Russia's
squad for next week's Fed Cup semi-final against Serbia.
"If she doesn't show her best at the French Open (in May),
she won't be able to make our Olympic team. She must have a good
claycourt season in order to stay in the top 10 and qualify for
London."
Zvonareva, 27, won a bronze medal behind Elena Dementieva
(gold) and Dinara Safina (silver) as the Russians swept the
podium in the women's singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
However, Zvonareva - Russia's second highest-ranked player
behind world number two Maria Sharapova - has struggled for form
this season after reaching two grand slam finals (Wimbledon and
U.S. Open) in 2010 and being ranked number two in the world.
After missing Russia's 3-2 win over Spain in the Fed Cup
first round in February, Zvonareva said she would be available
for the semi-finals.
But Tarpishchev has decided to call up world number 21 Maria
Kirilenko, 22nd-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Svetlana
Kuznetsova (27) and doubles specialist Elena Vesnina for the
April 21-22 tie at Moscow's Megasport indoor arena.
The Russians are bidding for their fifth Fed Cup title since
2004 after losing last year's final to the Czech Republic in
Moscow. The Czechs are facing Italy in the other semi-final.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)