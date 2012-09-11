WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Open-Murray claims maiden grand slam title

(Recasts with fresh quotes)
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Andy Murray became the first
British man in 76 years to win a grand slam singles title on
Monday, fighting off defending champion Novak Djokovic to win an
epic U.S. Open final.
The Scotsman, beaten in his four previous grand slam finals,
made it fifth time lucky with a nerve-jangling 7-6 7-5 2-6 3-6
6-2 victory at a windy Arthur Ashe Stadium where the players had
to battle the elements as much as each other.
With both men struggling to control the ball in the gusting
winds, and battling exhaustion in a slugfest that tied the
record as the longest final at Flushing Meadows, Murray emerged
triumphant, proving he belongs among the game's elite.
"I proved that I can win the grand slams," Murray said.
"And I proved that I can last four-and-a-half hours and come
out on top against one of the strongest guys physically that
tennis had probably seen, especially on this surface.
"(I learned) to not doubt myself physically and mentally
from now on. I'm sure that would have a positive impact in the
future."
After losing the first two sets, Djokovic suddenly raised
his game to win the next two and force a deciding fifth set,
seizing the momentum as Murray started to wilt.
But as Murray's supporters, including actor Sean Connery and
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, shifted uneasily in
their seats, the Olympic champion regained his composure and
jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the final set before hanging on to
seal an emotional victory.
"It was an incredibly tough match and obviously it felt
great at the end," Murray said, adding that the word "relief"
was foremost in his mind.
"I'm very happy that I managed to come through because if I
had lost this one from two sets up, that would have been a tough
one to take."
'WHAT IF?'
The 25-year-old, a survivor of the 1996 Dunblane school
massacre, won a titanic first set that took almost an hour and a
half to complete and ended in a 22-point tiebreaker, then added
the second despite blowing a 4-0 lead.
Djokovic, already a five-times grand slam champion,
rebounded to win the third set, then took the fourth to raise
the prospect of becoming the first man since Pancho Gonzales in
1949 to win the final after losing the first two sets.
However, the world number two was unable to conjure another
fightback as his legs started to cramp and Murray wrapped up
victory after four hours and 54 minutes, the same time it took
Mats Wilander to beat Murray's coach Ivan Lendl in the 1988
final.
"If I won that first set and had some chances maybe the
match would go a different way," said Djokovic, who asked for a
medical timeout to treat a groin strain just as Murray was about
to serve for the title.
"But there is no reason to go back and say: 'What if? What
if?'
"I had a great opponent today. He deserved to win this grand
slam more than anybody."
Before Murray's triumph, the last British man to win a major
was Fred Perry, who clinched his final grand slam in New York in
1936, the same year Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated to
marry American socialite Wallis Simpson.
Murray emerged as the man most likely to end that barren run
when he made it to the 2008 U.S. Open final, losing to Roger
Federer in straight sets. He then made the Australian Open final
in 2010 and again in 2011 but doubts about his mental toughness
grew when he lost them both in straight sets.
The turning point came just a few months ago.
He made the final at Wimbledon and although he lost to
Federer he won the first set and with a bit of luck, might have
won the match.
A few weeks later, he avenged that loss by beating Federer
in the Olympic final and now has a grand slam to go with his
gold medal.
"When I was serving for the match, it's something that I
realised how important that moment was for British tennis or
British sport," Murray said.
"It's something that hasn't happened for a long time
obviously in our country so I'm obviously proud that I managed
to achieve it."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)