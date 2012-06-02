INTERVIEW-Tennis-Li relishing last Olympic chance

| PARIS, June 2
medal on home soil four years ago, Li Na is looking forward to
one more try, although she knows the atmosphere will be
different from Beijing.
"I'm really looking forward to London especially because
it's my last chance to play in the Olympics," the 30-year-old
French Open champion told Reuters after beating American
Christina McHale in the third round at Roland Garros on
Saturday.
"The next ones will be in four years so you never know. I
had a good experience in Beijing, I wish I can do better this
time."
With the Olympic tournament being held at Wimbledon, more
than an hour's drive across the capital from the East London
athletes' village, Li will be staying in a hotel.
"We're not staying in the Olympic village because it is too
far. So we will be staying in a hotel with the other Chinese
players," she said.
"In Beijing we could more feel that it was the Olympics
because there was a lot of support for the Chinese players. And
I was staying in the Olympic village, which was nice and just 15
minutes away from the courts."
The Chinese champion, who lost to Russian Vera Zvonareva in
the bronze-medal match in Beijing, will be playing in her third
Olympics after also taking part in the Sydney Games 12 years
ago.
Last year, she failed to shine on the grass courts at the
All England Club, losing in three sets in the second round to
German Sabrine Lisicki, but said she was not worried that the
surface would spoil her Olympic hopes.
"I'm not doing that bad on grass courts so I am confident in
my chances," Li said.
"I don't think I played a bad match against Lisicki, we both
played a great match. I'm not worried at all by my level on
grass."
Li, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon twice and
won the Edgbaston Classic in 2010, will skip the Birmingham
tournament this year.
"After Roland Garros, I'm going straight away to Wimbledon.
If I had not reached the second week here, I would have asked
for a wildcard for Birmingham," she said.
The Olympic tournament will start on July 28, three weeks
after the Wimbledon women's final, and Li believes the Games
will feel different to the grand-slam event.
"Of course it's different from Wimbledon because during
Wimbledon it's all about tennis. During the Olympics, there will
be other events in other sports going on," she said.
