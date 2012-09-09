Tennis-Profile of U.S. Open men's finalists

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brief biographies of the men's singles finalists at the 2012 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012; Wimbledon 2011; U.S. Open 2011)

The defending champion has won the last three grand slams played on a hardcourt and has lost only one set in the tournament on his way to the final. He has reached the U.S. Open final four times, including each of the last three years, and will have played in seven of the last nine grand slam finals. He is chasing his second grand slam title this season after winning the Australian Open in January.

3-Andy Murray (Britain)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 0

The Scotsman is still chasing his first grand slam title after making finals of the U.S. Open in 2008, the Australian Open in 2010 and 2011 and Wimbledon this year. He won the Olympic gold medal at the London Olympics and has dropped just three sets on his way to another final in New York. He is bidding to become the first British man to win a grand slam title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)