Tennis-Open-Murray ends Britain's wait for grand slam glory

NEW YORK, Sept 10 Britain's long wait is over.
The nation that invented modern tennis finally has a champion
for the new age after Andy Murray won the U.S. Open on Monday.
The jokes about wooden rackets and men playing tennis in
long, white trousers have lost their punchline and Fred Perry,
the last British man to win a grand slam single title way back
in 1936, can rest in peace.
It has been a long and agonising wait for Murray too. The
25-year-old Scot, a naturally shy, introverted man, has carried
the weight of expectation since the moment he emerged as the
potential drought-breaker.
Unfairly branded a 'choker' after losing his first four
grand slam final appearances, Murray silenced his critics and
exorcised his own doubts forever when he beat the defending
champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.
"I have been asked about it many times when I got close to
winning grand slams before," he said.
"I hope now it inspires some kids to play tennis and also
takes away the notion that British tennis players choke or don't
win, or it's not a good sport."
In 2010, Murray cried when he lost the Australian Open final
to Roger Federer and he sobbed again when he lost to the Swiss
master at Wimbledon in July.
But on Monday, under the bright lights of New York City's
national tennis centre, he shed tears of a joy as the heavy
burden was lifted from his shoulders with a rousing 7-6 7-5 2-6
3-6 6-2 victory.
"I was obviously very emotional. I cried a little bit on the
court," he said. "You're not sad, you're incredibly happy.
"You're in a little bit of disbelief because when I have
been in that position many times before and not won... Is it
ever going to happen? Then when it finally does, you're
obviously very, very excited.
"I was mainly relieved to have got over that last hurdle."
It has been a long and hard road to the top for Murray, who
was born in Glasgow and raised in Dunblane.
He was a pupil at Dunblane Primary School and present on the
day in 1996 when a gunman shot dead 16 students and a teacher
before turning the gun on himself. Murray, eight years old at
the time, hid under a desk.
When he was 15, he moved to Barcelona to further his tennis
career and in 2008, he made his first grand slam final, at the
U.S. Open, losing in straight sets.
He made the Australian Open final in 2010 and again a year
later, but the results were the same, triggering doubts in his
own mind even though he was an established top player and
regular winner of Masters events.
LENDL FACTOR
Earlier this year, he hired former world number one Ivan
Lendl as his coach and things started to change.
He became the first British man to reach the final at
Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938 and although he lost, he at
least managed to win a set.
Then a few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when
he won the gold medal on the same Wimbledon Centre Court at the
London Olympics and arrived at Flushing Meadows with renewed
confidence.
"The Olympics was obviously huge for me. It was the biggest
week of my life," Murray said. "But still today, before the
match when I was sitting in the locker room beforehand, there
are still doubts.
"You're still thinking, 'If I lose this one, you know, no
one's ever lost their first five finals.' I just didn't really
want to be that person."
Suddenly, the future looks brighter than ever for the
Briton.
As Federer's relentless pursuit of grand slams slows with
age and Rafa Nadal's creaking knees continue to trouble him,
Murray and Djokovic are rapidly emerging as the sport's next
great rivals.
Perry, who died in 1995 aged 85, won eight grand titles and
Murray said he was sure the late Englishman would have been
thrilled to see him win.
"I never got the chance to meet him but it would have been
nice to have spoken to someone from Britain that had won major
tournaments before," Murray said.
"That definitely would have helped me if I would have got
the chance but I used to wear his clothing line when I was
growing up.
"I'm sure he's smiling from up there that someone has
finally managed to do it from Britain and I just hope I can see
another British player in my lifetime win a grand slam."
(Editing by John O'Brien)