Tennis-Profile of U.S. Open men's semi-finalists

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Brief biographies of the men's
semi-finalists at the 2012 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes
seeding):
2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Age: 25
Grand Slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012;
Wimbledon 2011; U.S. Open 2011)
The defending champion is the only player left in the men's
draw who has won a grand slam title and is yet to drop a set in
the tournament. He has made the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows
every year since 2007, reaching the final three times. If he
wins, he will have played in seven of the last nine grand slam
finals.
- -
4-David Ferrer (Spain)
Age: 30
Grand Slam titles: 0
The Spaniard is through to his fourth career grand slam
semi-final and his second at the U.S. Open after making the last
four in 2007, losing to Djokovic. Is enjoying his best year on
the Tour, winning five titles and making the quarter-finals or
better at all four grand slams. He is yet to make a grand slam
final and won a fifth set tiebreaker against Janko Tipsarevic to
make the semis.
- -
3-Andy Murray (Britain)
Age: 25
Grand Slam titles: 0
The Scotsman is still chasing his first grand slam title
after making the U.S. Open final in 2008, the Australian Open in
2010 and 2011 and Wimbledon this year. He won the Olympic gold
medal at this year's London Olympics and has dropped just two
sets on his way to the semis in New York. He is bidding to
become the first British man to win a grand slam title since
Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.
- -
6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
Age: 26
Grand Slam titles: 0
Produced arguably the best performance of the tournament
when he beat Roger Federer in the quarter-finals. A powerful
hitter who can play on all courts, his best grand slam
performance to date was making to the 2010 Wimbledon final. Has
dropped only two sets in getting to the semis and leads Murray
4-2 in head to head matches.
(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)