FACTBOX-Tennis-2012 U.S. Open champion Serena Williams

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Factbox on American Serena Williams, who won her 15th grand slam singles title at the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 6-2 2-6 7-5 win over Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. * Born in Michigan on Sept. 26, 1981. (Age 30) * Turned professional in September 1995. 15 GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES * Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008; 2012 * Williams is sixth on the list of female grand slam title winners. * Is one of only five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four grand slam titles at same time. The non-calendar year achievement in 2002-03 was dubbed the 'Serena Slam'. She beat her older sister Venus in each of the four finals. * She also owns 13 women's grand slam doubles titles with Venus and has won four Olympic gold medals: Singles (2012), doubles (2000, 2008, 2012). * At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 and placed on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviour in her semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters. * She missed the U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical complications after cutting her foot on glass while celebrating her win at Wimbledon. * In 2011, she underwent surgery after a life-threatening blood clot was detected on her her lung. She made the U.S. Open final but lost to Australia's Sam Stosur. * After a slow start to 2012, the 30-year-old has finished with a flurry, winning Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open. * She became the oldest woman to win U.S. Open since Margaret Court won her last title in 1973, aged 31. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)