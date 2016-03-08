版本:
Russia's sports minister warns of more cases of sports people using meldonium - TASS

MOSCOW, March 8 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday there would be more cases of Russian sports people using meldonium, a banned substance for which star tennis player Maria Sharapova tested positive, TASS news agency reported.

"It's not my position to make public announcements, but there will be more cases," the agency cited Mutko as saying.

He also said that the ministry had warned Russian sports people before about meldonium being outlawed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Anastasia Myskina, the captain of the Russian women's tennis team said the team continues to support Sharapova. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

