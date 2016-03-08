Meldonium detected in Russian speed-skaters Elistratov and Kulizhnikov - R-sport, citing source

MOSCOW, March 8 Russia's short-track speed-skater and 2014 Olympics champion Semion Elistratov and five-time world champion skater Pavel Kulizhnikov tested positive for the presence of meldonium, R-Sport reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

On Monday, Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova revealed she tested positive for meldonium, a substance the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned as of Jan. 1. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)