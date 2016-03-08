Meldonium detected in Russian speed-skaters Elistratov and Kulizhnikov - R-sport, citing source

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 8 Russia's short-track speed-skater and 2014 Olympics champion Semion Elistratov and five-time world champion skater Pavel Kulizhnikov tested positive for the presence of meldonium, R-Sport reported on Tuesday, citing a source.
Reuters could not immediately verify the information.
On Monday, Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova revealed she tested positive for meldonium, a substance the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned as of Jan. 1. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday