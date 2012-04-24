Tennis-Wimbledon's flower baskets at risk, but not courts

| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 The recent deluge of rain in
London may have come too late for Wimbledon's hanging flower
baskets.
All England Club officials said on Tuesday that the
flower-filled baskets, an eye-catching feature of the grounds at
the annual tennis tournament, could be scaled back because the
capital is still on drought alert.
However, they were confident that the club's famous grass
courts would recover in time to host the London Olympic tennis
event at the end of July, three weeks after the end of the
championships.
"It might seem odd to be talking about a shortage of water
when it's rained for the last three weeks here in London but we
do recognise that there is a serious water shortage in the
south-east of England," All England Club chairman Philip Brook
told reporters at a news conference.
The All England Club has an exemption from a widespread
hosepipe ban to allow it to prepare the courts for the
championships and the Olympic competition, although if the
situation deteriorated in the coming months Brook said water
could be brought in in tankers.
"Away from the courts we are reducing unnecessary water
use," he said. "With that in mind we are revising our planting
schemes, with drought-resistant plants and some reduction in
hanging baskets inside and outside the grounds.
"Wimbledon this year will be a little less colourful than
usual but we think it's the right thing to do."
The club also announced a "Wimbledon 2020" masterplan to
further improve the venue which has undergone a major overhaul
in the last 15 years, including a new Court One and a
retractable roof over Centre Court.
Brook said no decision had been made on adding a roof to
Court One or expanding the club on to an adjacent golf course.
"Consideration of a roof on Court One will be part of our
thinking," he said.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)