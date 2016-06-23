Tennis-Serena concerned over Zika, but puts faith in Olympic support team

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 23 Tennis star Serena Williams says she is concerned about the Zika outbreak ahead of August's Rio Olympics, but has faith in the support team dealing with worries about the mosquito-carried virus.
A number of major names, including golfer Rory McIlroy, have pulled out of the Games because of health fears over Zika.
The World Health Organisation last week said there is a "very low risk" of further spread of the virus as result of the sporting event held in Brazil.
"Obviously it does (worry me). The U.S. (team) has talked to all the athletes, they have been going through a lot of protocol to make sure everyone is okay and comfortable and if not there is no pressure to go," Williams, who will be competing for the United States at the Games, told Reuters in London.
"We are all looking forward to it and we are all worried about it but the athletes that are going are definitely taking the right precautions."
Williams was speaking at a party ahead of Wimbledon, where she swapped her racket for a microphone to sing some karaoke.
Williams will be looking to claim her seventh title at Wimbledon, which she said was her favourite tournament.
"I like the tradition. I really do. I like that it is so traditional," she said.
The 21-times grand slam singles champion is seeded number one for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday. (Reporting By Jack Tarrant)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.