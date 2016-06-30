Tennis-Williams sisters feel the Wimbledon love

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 30 They were the unranked pair facing the number 11 seeds from Slovenia, but it was clear who were the main attractions.
Cries of "We love you, Serena" and "We love you, Venus" rang out as the Williams sisters swept on to Wimbledon's packed Court No.3 to a rapturous reception on Thursday.
The first-round doubles match wasn't quite as one-sided as the crowd, but the Americans' fearsome hitting proved too much for experienced pair Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik and they ran out 7-5 6-3 winners.
Serena, 34, and 36-year-old Venus have five Wimbledon doubles titles but their focus is on singles.
They are nevertheless aiming for a fourth doubles gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August, after winning at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.