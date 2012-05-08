INTERVIEW-Tennis-Azarenka itching for another shot at Olympics

| MADRID
MADRID May 8 Victoria Azarenka will arrive for
the London Olympics with her eyes on a gold medal rather than
swapping pins.
In Beijing four years ago she admits she was a wide-eyed and
distracted teenager enjoying her first taste of the Olympics.
Now, the elegant Belarussian has rocketed to the top of the
world rankings after winning her first grand slam singles title
at the Australian Open this year.
A 26-match winning streak also secured triumphs at Sydney,
Doha and Indian Wells plus more than $4 million in prize money.
At the Madrid Open on Tuesday, Azarenka told Reuters she had
not been fully concentrating on her tennis in China in 2008 when
she was knocked out by Venus Williams in the third round but
will be deadly serious this year on Wimbledon's grass courts.
"I don't really remember too much about playing (in Beijing)
as I wasn't too focused on the tennis back then," the
22-year-old said.
"I was more focused on the experience and running around
exchanging pins and stuff.
"It was a really great experience to feel that atmosphere in
the stadium and being in the village with all the different
athletes.
"I wasn't that curious back then which is a little bit
disappointing but I have another opportunity to represent my
country at such an event and it's just something unexplainable
in words."
Azarenka said she will not be staying in the London Olympic
village with other members of the Belarussian team as it is too
far from the All England Club.
A tournament at Wimbledon in which players are sporting
their national colours instead of the traditional white will be
a novel experience, she added.
"Just the thought of playing at Wimbledon not dressed in
all-white is already an extreme change," she said. "I just
cannot picture the image of how it's going to be.
"It's very important for me to represent my country because
you realise that there are so many people behind you and rooting
for you to do well.
"People don't care about whatever else is going on they just
gather together and watch the event. It's just an unbelievable
feeling and I remember how I used to watch the Olympic Games on
TV, the swimming, the runners it was just amazing."
If Azarenka manages to claim the French Open crown before
heading to London, she will remain on course for a golden slam,
the holy grail of professional tennis that has only been
achieved once before, by Steffi Graf in 1988.
As well as the Wimbledon title, the German, who retired in
1999, won the Australian, French and U.S. Opens and claimed the
singles gold in Seoul.
LONG ROAD
Minsk-born Azarenka, who moved to the U.S to train in her
early teens and now lives in Monte Carlo, said it was much too
early in the season to be thinking about matching Graf's feat.
"It's one of the hardest things to do on the planet," she
said. "So you don't want to put yourself in a position that if
you fail you haven't achieved what you wanted.
"I always take things step by step and match by match. It's
a really, really long road but I do know now what it takes to
win those seven matches in a row (at a grand slam) and I can
tell you for sure that it's a lot."
Known for the piercing shrieks that accompany each of her
strokes, Azarenka attributes her rise to the top to a new
maturity and the hard work of her team, including coach Sam
Sumyk and physio Jean Pierre Bruyere.
She also has a new member of her entourage in former world
number one Amelie Mauresmo, who joined last month just before
Azarenka played the clay event in Stuttgart, where she lost in
the final to world number two Maria Sharapova.
"She's here so that she can hopefully bring something that
will help us push forwards," Azarenka, who is making her fourth
appearance in Madrid, where she lost in last year's final to
Petra Kvitova, said.
"She looks, she gives her opinion and she is the same as any
other member of my team. She doesn't have a specific role."
