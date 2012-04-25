版本:
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Fes Grand Prix women's singles results

April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Fes Grand Prix 
Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 
 Mathilde Johansson (France) beat 8-Shahar Peer (Israel) 4-6 
6-3 6-2                                
 1-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) beat Mandy Minella 
(Luxembourg) 6-2 6-3                          
 Irina Begu (Romania) beat 2-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 1-6 
7-6(4) 3-2 (Kuznetsova retired)       
 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner 
(Austria) 6-4 0-0 (Mayr-Achleitner retired) 
 3-Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat Timea Bacsinszky 
(Switzerland) 6-3 6-2                     
 Laura Pous Tio (Spain) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 7-5 
 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat 6-Chanelle Scheepers (South 
Africa) 7-5 1-6 6-3                    
 5-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-2 
7-5

