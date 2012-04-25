UPDATE 1-TEPCO to sell energy unit for over 10 bln yen - NIKKEI

April 26 Tokyo Electric Power, which is
facing massive costs from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
disaster, will sell its TTS unit to Itochu Enex for
more than 10 billion yen ($122.84 million), Japan's Nikkei
business daily said.
TTS, which provides heat storage facilities to offices and
communities in Greater Tokyo, had about 10.9 billion yen in
sales for fiscal 2010, the paper said.
The electric utility's Fukushima plant was wrecked by an
earthquake and tsunami last March, triggering the world's worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years.
The TTS deal will mark the second energy-related unit sale
by TEPCO, as it sells off to compensate victims of the Fukushima
nuclear crisis.
Last year, the company sold its entire stake Kanto Natural
Gas Development Co.