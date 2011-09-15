Japan banking lobby sees no need to waive Tepco debt

TOKYO, Sept 15 The head of Japan's banking lobby said on Thursday he does not believe that Tokyo Electric Power's creditor banks will have to waive debt as a scheme to compensate victims of the nuclear crisis was set up so that it could remain solvent.

Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano said this week that shareholders and creditors of Tokyo Electric should shoulder their share of the taxpayer-funded bailout for the troubled utility.

"I don't anticipate the need to waive debt for Tepco at all," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association said at a regular news conference. He is also president of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group . (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Joseph Radford)