UPDATE 2-Japan trade min: no arrangements for Tepco fund injection

* No request from Tepco for public fund injection-Edano
* Tepco faces huge compensation, decommissioning costs
* Shares up 1 pct after previous day's plunge
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese trade minister Yukio
Edano said on Friday that no arrangements are being made to
inject public funds into struggling Tokyo Electric Power Co
, the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
power plant.
"As of now no requests have been made (from Tokyo
Electric), and it is not the case that we are specifically
making arrangements in the direction of injecting public funds,"
he told a news conference.
"We are considering all kinds of possibilities in mind."
The utility's future as an independent firm has been in
doubt since an earthquake and tsunami wrecked the plant in
March, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years
and leaving it with huge compensation payments and cleanup
costs.
The government may inject about $13 billion into the
utility, known as Tepco, as early as next summer in a de facto
nationalisation, and the government and Tepco will also seek
additional loans from banks, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
In order to inject public funds, the government must first
receive a request from the utility.
COST-CUT PLAN
Decommissioning the four reactors at the crippled plant
could cost about 1.2 trillion yen ($15.5 billion) though this
amount could change as there are many uncertain factors, an
experts' panel report showed in October.
That sum would render Tepco insolvent unless drastic steps
to shore up its financial base were taken, media said.
To avoid insolvency Tepco is pushing for rises in
electricity charges as well as restarting nuclear reactors at
its biggest plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, on the Sea of Japan
coast.
It also announced on Friday plans to cut costs by an
additional 100 billion yen to 2.6 trillion yen over 10 years
such as by reviewing businesses with clients and cutting pension
payments.
The utility is also considering selling its existing power
plants, but Mamoru Muramatsu, an executive officer at Tepco,
said he could not comment on which plants would be sold or when
the sale would take place.
"As of now, our priority is to ensure that supply stably
matches demand. We absolutely do not have any specific plant
names or areas in mind," he told a news conference.
The firm is also looking into whether it can buy electricity
from independent power producers, he said.
Shares of Tepco rose 1 percent on Friday and ended at 247
yen, a day after falling 11 percent following reports of a
possible public fund injection.