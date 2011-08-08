UPDATE 2-Tepco sees one-off loss of 500 bln yen - Nikkei

(Adds details)

Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co is expected to report about 500 billion yen ($6.44 billion) of extraordinary loss for the April-June quarter to make provisions for compensation to victims of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, the Nikkei business daily reported.

With profit slipping in its core business, Tepco is likely to report a group net loss of more than 500 billion yen when it announces first-quarter results on Tuesday, the Nikkei said.

Electricity sales volumes fell more than 10 percent from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, fuel costs swelled as Tepco substituted conventional power plants for offline nuclear reactors, the daily reported.

Tepco appears to have ended the quarter in the red on a pretax basis for the first time since January-March 2010 quarter, the Nikkei said.

Tepco suffered a 1.24 trillion yen net loss for the year ended in March, the report said.

As of March 31, consolidated equity was down 37 percent from a year earlier at 1.55 trillion yen. The expected first-quarter loss will reduce equity to about 1 trillion yen, the daily said.

With its compensation liabilities are expected to grow, Tepco will need capital assistance from a soon-to-be-established national aid body to avoid falling into negative net worth. This lifeline will be contingent on a plan for cutting expenses and slimming down, Nikkei said. ($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)