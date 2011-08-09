UPDATE 7-Crisis-hit Tokyo Electric posts $7.4 bln quarterly loss

* Tepco books April-June net loss of 572 bln yen
* Books 400 bln yen charges for Fukushima-related
compensation
* Tepco President: won't go insolvent if compensation funds
come
* Shares close flat after sliding as much as 14 pct
(Adds company, fund manager comments)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co ,
the operator of Japan's stricken nuclear plant, reported a $7.4
billion quarterly loss, nearly as big as its market value, due
to a massive provision to compensate victims of the nuclear
disaster, soaring fuel costs and a dive in sales.
The March meltdown at the Fukushima complex in northeast
Japan spawned the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl
and put the very existence of Asia's largest utility, commonly
known as Tepco, in doubt.
The company, which aims to start paying compensation in
October, said on Tuesday it still doesn't know how much the
total compensation will be in the end, as the crippled nuclear
reactors continue to spew radioactive material.
Tepco's chances of survival improved after parliament last
week passed a bailout backed by taxpayer funds and contributions
from other utilities to help shoulder a compensation bill that
analysts estimate could climb as high as $130 billion.
"It's hard to define how much Tepco will have to write off
in losses, but the worst is yet to come," said Yuuki Sakurai,
CEO and president of Fukoku Capital Management.
For April-June, Tepco reported a net loss of 571.8 billion
yen ($7.4 billion), against a loss of 5.5 billion yen in the
same period last year. Sales fell 7 percent to 1.13 trillion
yen.
"(Future losses) will all depend on how damages from
radiation are determined, and if the definition is broadened it
could easily be double or triple this amount," Sakurai said.
Tepco posted a $15 billion net loss for the year to March
31, Japan's biggest non-financial loss.
PROVISION HURTS
Tepco said it booked a 400 billion yen charge to compensate
the victims of the crisis, who include some 80,000 people
evacuated from areas surrounding the Fukushima plant, 240 km
(150 miles) north of Tokyo.
It booked another 105 billion yen in costs for restoring
facilities damaged in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The
disaster knocked out reactor-cooling systems at Fukushima,
causing meltdowns and radiation leaks.
Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa told reporters at an
earnings briefing in Tokyo the utility will not go insolvent due
to damages claims if funds start coming in from the Japanese
government's compensation scheme.
"Compensation funds will be supplied to us from (the scheme)
and that will cancel out our payout in terms of income and
expense, so we will not become insolvent," he said.
As per the scheme, a fund will be set up with public money
and contributions from nuclear plant operators, and it will
provide Tepco with as much money as it needs to meet
compensation claims. Tepco will pay back the fund over years.
Government guidelines on compensation were issued last week
and Tepco has said it aims to start accepting claims in
September.
Nishizawa said the utility was not considering making
additional request for cooperation from its stakeholders
including its creditor banks and shareholders.
The law governing the bailout fund requires Tokyo Electric
to seek cooperation from its stakeholders, raising some worries
that the banks might have to forgive some of their loans.
"The financial institutions are already giving us enough
(cooperation) and shareholders are also bearing burdens,"
Nishizawa said.
Shares of Tepco, which have lost more than 80 percent since
the disaster, closed flat at 389 yen ahead of the results. The
stock had tumbled as much as 14 percent in morning following
media reports it would book a massive quarterly loss and amid a
sharp sell-off in Asian stock markets.
Following the earthquake, worries over the safety of nuclear
power have forced Tokyo Electric and other plant operators to
keep more reactors idle after routine maintenance checks,
driving up fuel costs.
Utilities are now operating 15 out of 54 reactors that had
been available before the March 11 earthquake and all of those
could be shut down by next May if safety concerns continue to
prevent restarts.
($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen)
