UPDATE 2-Tepco bailout head: undecided on debt waiver requests

TOKYO, Sept 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co has yet to decide whether to ask lenders to waive some of their debt for a restructuring plan that needs government approval next month, the head of a government body set up to aid the struggling utility said.

Indecision by the utility, still battling a radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, leaves open the possibility that banks will be asked to shoulder more of the burden of keeping it alive.

Creditors came under pressure to do more earlier this month when Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano said shareholders and lenders should share in the pain of saving Tepco.

"Tepco will seek the cooperation of its creditors and banks, but it has not decided what to request," said Takehiko Sugiyama, who is in charge of the entity set up to help the utility pay compensation to victims of the crisis.

A business plan formed with the backing of its creditors would need the entity's approval before being submitted to the government.

Sugiyama, a former university president, also said it would be difficult to implement electricity fee hikes unless Tepco can show its customers it is being thoroughly restructured.

The utility will draw up the business plan in October and seek government approval to receive funding -- which some experts have said could be 2 to 8 trillion yen ($26-105 billion)-- financed by contributions from nuclear power operators and taxpayers' money.

Edano, one of the ministers whose approval is necessary for the bailout entity to provide funding to Tepco, said on Monday that Tepco employees' salaries should be cut to the level of those of civil servants.

To help finance compensation, the utility aims to raise more than 600 billion yen by selling real estate, securities holdings and other assets.

The chairman of a government panel overseeing Tepco's restructuring said last week that Tepco's efforts are inadequate.

Japan's top banks were among lenders that provided about 2 trillion yen in emergency loans to Tepco in the immediate aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.

Share of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Tepco's main creditor, edged down 0.6 percent on Monday, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was down 0.9 percent, against a 0.3 percent fall in Tokyo's banking subindex . ($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)