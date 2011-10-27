UPDATE 1-Tepco to get 900 bln yen in govt aid

(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Tokyo Electric Power Co is
expected to receive about 900 billion yen ($11.87 billion) in
aid from the Japanese government to pay compensation for the
Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Nikkei business daily said.
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
is expected to pay over 1 trillion yen as compensation
immediately.
The electricity supplier had initially planned to seek about
700 billion yen, but the amount has grown following the
extension of the period to be covered, the daily said.
Tepco and a government-backed body that is assisting the
utility with payouts will decide on cost-cutting plans, a
prerequisite for receiving taxpayer money, as early as Friday,
the newspaper reported.
Once Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yukio Edano
signs the plans, possibly in early November, the compensation
body will cash bonds supplied by the government to provide funds
to Tepco, the Nikkei said.
Tepco has requested 120 billion yen from the government
under a law on nuclear accident compensation, the daily said.
The amount of government assistance could still change
before it is formally approved by Edano, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)