UPDATE 1-Banks to discuss lending 1 tln yen more to Tepco-Nikkei

Jan 10 Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc's
main lenders will begin talks this week to decide
conditions to lend Japan's biggest utility, also known as Tepco,
an additional 1 trillion yen ($13.01 billion), at the
government's request, business daily The Nikkei said.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc unit Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp and other financial institutions have
already infused funds in Tepco, including about 2 trillion yen
in emergency financing last spring, the daily said.
The government plans to inject 1 trillion yen in public
funds to help Tepco pay for decommissioning reactors at the
crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and have private
sector financial institutions provide about 1 trillion yen in
working capital financing, Nikkei said.
Tepco and the government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability
Facilitation Fund have indicated to financial institutions that
they plan to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in
about two years, the daily said.
If nuclear plants that have been idled since the March
earthquake and tsunami cannot be brought back online, Tepco's
earnings would take a hit because it would need to rely more on
fossil fuel, Nikkei said.