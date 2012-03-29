UPDATE 1-TEPCO decides to ask govt for $12 bln injection-Kyodo

* Government likely to take majority stake-source
* Doubts remain about reactor restarts
* Search for chairman taking time, hurdles to profitability
TOKYO, March 29 Tokyo Electric Power Co
, troubled operator of the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear
power plant, formally decided on Thursday to ask the government
to inject 1 trillion yen ($12.06 billion) in tax money to stay
afloat, Kyodo news agency said.
The move by the company, known as Tepco, coincides with
doubts about the future of Japan's atomic energy policy. Only
one of 54 reactors is on stream as the government seeks backing
from local authorities to restart units shut for maintenance.
The government is expected to obtain an initial majority
stake in Tepco in return for the fund injection. It will have an
option to boost the stake to two-thirds if the firm drags its
feet on corporate reforms, a source with knowledge of
contentious talks on the matter said.
Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who is responsible for approving
a public fund injection, has said he wants the government to
have a significant say in managing Tepco, but the two sides have
been squabbling over how big the government stake should be.
Tepco, which provides electricity to 45 million people in
the Tokyo area, is saddled with trillions of yen in compensation
and clean-up costs after a huge tsunami in March 2011 triggered
a radiation disaster at its Fukushima nuclear plant.
The utility also decided to seek another 850 billion yen
from a government-backed bailout body, Kyodo said, to help
compensate victims of the nuclear accident, the world's worst in
25 years.
The request paves the way for Tepco and the bailout body to
finalise a business plan to be submitted to Edano soon.
Submission has been delayed by the search for a new chairman,
who will face huge hurdles to restore Tepco's profitability,
including doubts over whether it can restart off-line reactors.
Last year's earthquake and tsunami caused reactor meltdowns
at Fukushima, triggering a radiation crisis and widespread
contamination that prompted mass evacuations.
A Tepco spokesman said there had been a board meeting but
could not confirm a decision had been made.
Tepco is likely to include in the business scheme plans to
restart reactors at its Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant in the business
year ending March 2014 and to hike electricity rates, according
to sources.
But whether these factors, essential to improve
profitability, can be implemented smoothly is unclear. Local
governments are voicing concerns over reactor restarts,
companies are furious about the fee increase and Tepco needs to
win government approval to raise household rates.