UPDATE 1-Nippon Life, others to offer $1.3 bln loan for Tepco - Nikkei

Jan 24 Four major Japanese life insurers including major shareholders Nippon Life Insurance Co and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co are planning to provide a 100 billion yen ($1.30 billion) syndicated loan to Tokyo Electric Power Co as early as April, The Nikkei reported.

The insurers are considering an arrangement under which their individual contributions to the loan will be based on their level of involvement with the management of the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant among other factors, the daily said.

The life insurers are expected to start working out the specifics as early as this month, Nikkei said.

The government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund will ask major financial institutions to provide the cash-strapped Tepco with 1 trillion yen in additional loans, the daily said.

It has already begun negotiating with three major banks and will launch talks as early as this week with the life insurers as well as four trust banks and the Development Bank of Japan, Nikkei added.

But the financial institutions appear to be waiting for details from Tepco's comprehensive business plan, expected to be compiled by the fund and the utility by March-end, the newspaper said.