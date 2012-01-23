UPDATE 1-Nippon Life, others to offer $1.3 bln loan for Tepco - Nikkei

Jan 24 Four major Japanese life insurers
including major shareholders Nippon Life Insurance Co
and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co are planning to provide
a 100 billion yen ($1.30 billion) syndicated loan to Tokyo
Electric Power Co as early as April, The Nikkei
reported.
The insurers are considering an arrangement under which
their individual contributions to the loan will be based on
their level of involvement with the management of the operator
of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant among
other factors, the daily said.
The life insurers are expected to start working out the
specifics as early as this month, Nikkei said.
The government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation
Fund will ask major financial institutions to provide the
cash-strapped Tepco with 1 trillion yen in additional loans, the
daily said.
It has already begun negotiating with three major banks and
will launch talks as early as this week with the life insurers
as well as four trust banks and the Development Bank of Japan,
Nikkei added.
But the financial institutions appear to be waiting for
details from Tepco's comprehensive business plan, expected to be
compiled by the fund and the utility by March-end, the newspaper
said.