Tokyo Elec to accept Y1 trln public fund injection -sources

TOKYO Jan 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co
will accept a 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) public
fund injection, sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, effectively nationalising the operator of the
tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
But the utility, known as Tepco, is dragging its feet over a
plan by the state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation
Fund to take at least a two-thirds stake that would give it a
big say in managing the firm as it struggles with a massive
cleanup and compensation bill after the nuclear crisis, the
sources said.