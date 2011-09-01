UPDATE 1-Tepco may sell $2.6 bln of KDDI stock back to company-Jiji

(Adds Tepco spokesman comments)
TOKYO, Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power may
sell about 200 billion yen's ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in
KDDI back to the telecommunications company to help pay
compensation to victims of its Fukushima nuclear crisis, Jiji
news agency reported without citing sources.
A spokesman for Tepco said there were no plans to sell the
stock back to KDDI.
Tepco has said it would sell assets, including KDDI stock,
to generate cash to pay compensation.
Tepco said this week the first compensation payments will be
made in October.
About 80,000 people were evacuated from a 20 kilometre
radius around its Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has been
leaking radiation since a March 11 earthquake and tsunami
triggered a meltdown of reactor cores.
($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)
