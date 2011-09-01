版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四

UPDATE 1-Tepco may sell $2.6 bln of KDDI stock back to company-Jiji

(Adds Tepco spokesman comments)

TOKYO, Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power may sell about 200 billion yen's ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in KDDI back to the telecommunications company to help pay compensation to victims of its Fukushima nuclear crisis, Jiji news agency reported without citing sources.

A spokesman for Tepco said there were no plans to sell the stock back to KDDI.

Tepco has said it would sell assets, including KDDI stock, to generate cash to pay compensation.

Tepco said this week the first compensation payments will be made in October.

About 80,000 people were evacuated from a 20 kilometre radius around its Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has been leaking radiation since a March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown of reactor cores. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

