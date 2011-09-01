UPDATE 1-Tepco, Tohoku Elec to restart idle fossil-fuel plants-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)
Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co , known
as Tepco, and Tohoku Electric Power Co plan to restart
fossil-fuel power generators that have been offline since the
March 11 disaster by the end of the year, Japan's Nikkei
business daily said.
Restarting these idled fossil-fuel power generators will
boost combined output capacity at the two utilities by 1.25
million kilowatts by year-end, the paper reported.
The two utilities aim to restart the idled generators at
their jointly owned coal-fired power plant in Soma, Fukushima
prefecture, by temporarily using fuel oil because efforts to
rebuild damaged coal-unloading facilities have been delayed, the
daily reported.
The two offline generators at the Soma plant would be
revived by the end of the year, the paper said.
The Soma plant has a 2 million kilowatt output capacity, but
its operations using fuel oil will generate just 1 million
kilowatts, Nikkei said.
One 250,000 kilowatts coal-fired generator is slated to
resume operations by the end of the year at the two utilities'
jointly owned fossil-fuel plant in Nakoso, Fukushima Prefecture,
the business paper said.
An oil-fired unit that had been suspended before March will
likely start generating power again next summer, adding a
further 175,000 kilowatts, Nikkei added.
The output from all these restarted generators will be
shared equally by Tepco and Tohoku Electric, the paper said.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)
(satyanarayan.r@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
satyanarayan.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))