UPDATE 1-Tepco, Tohoku Elec to restart idle fossil-fuel plants-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co , known as Tepco, and Tohoku Electric Power Co plan to restart fossil-fuel power generators that have been offline since the March 11 disaster by the end of the year, Japan's Nikkei business daily said.

Restarting these idled fossil-fuel power generators will boost combined output capacity at the two utilities by 1.25 million kilowatts by year-end, the paper reported.

The two utilities aim to restart the idled generators at their jointly owned coal-fired power plant in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, by temporarily using fuel oil because efforts to rebuild damaged coal-unloading facilities have been delayed, the daily reported.

The two offline generators at the Soma plant would be revived by the end of the year, the paper said.

The Soma plant has a 2 million kilowatt output capacity, but its operations using fuel oil will generate just 1 million kilowatts, Nikkei said.

One 250,000 kilowatts coal-fired generator is slated to resume operations by the end of the year at the two utilities' jointly owned fossil-fuel plant in Nakoso, Fukushima Prefecture, the business paper said.

An oil-fired unit that had been suspended before March will likely start generating power again next summer, adding a further 175,000 kilowatts, Nikkei added.

The output from all these restarted generators will be shared equally by Tepco and Tohoku Electric, the paper said. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) (satyanarayan.r@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: satyanarayan.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))