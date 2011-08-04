UPDATE 1-Teradata Q2 profit beats Street, raises 2011 forecast

(Follows alerts)

* Sees 2011 adj EPS $2.20-$2.28 vs est $2.21

* Says 2011 rev to grow by 18-20 pct vs prior forecast of 14-16 pct

* Q2 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.53

* Q2 rev up 24 pct to $581 mln

* Shares up 3 pct before the bell

Aug 4 Teradata Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand for its consulting services, and the analytics and data storage company raised its 2011 forecast.

The company now expects 2011 adjusted earnings of $2.20-$2.28 a share versus prior estimate of $2.13-$2.23 per share.

Teradata, whose customers include Dell Inc , Amazon.com Inc and DirecTV Group , also raised its full-year revenue growth estimate to 18-20 percent, from 14-16 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting 2011 earnings of $2.21 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teradata's April-June net income rose to $103 million, or 60 cents a share, from $74 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents a share.

Total revenue rose 24 percent to $581 million. Revenue at its consulting services business rose 34 percent to $177 million and made up a little under a third of total sales.

Analysts had expected a profit of 53 cents a share, on revenue of $550.6 million.

Teradata shares, which closed at $54.35 on Wednesday, rose 3 percent before the bell on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)