UPDATE 1-Teradata Q3 profit beats, raises FY view

(Follows alerts)

* Sees 2011 adj EPS $2.25-$2.30 vs est $2.25

* Sees FY rev to grow by 19-21 pct vs prior view of 18-20 pct

* Q3 adj EPS $0.59 vs est $0.55

* Q3 rev up 23 pct

Nov 3 Analytics and data storage company Teradata Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its 2011 forecast, as it gains from strong demand for its consulting services.

The company now expects 2011 adjusted earnings of $2.25-$2.30 a share versus its prior outlook of $2.20-$2.28 a share.

Teradata, whose customers include Dell Inc , Amazon.com Inc and DirecTV Group , also raised its full-year revenue growth estimate to 19-21 percent, from 18-20 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting 2011 earnings of $2.25 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teradata's July-September net income rose to $87 million, or 51 cents a share, from $75 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents a share.

Total revenue rose 23 percent to $602 million. Revenue at its consulting services business rose 34 percent to $176 million, making up almost a third of total sales.

Analysts had expected a profit of 55 cents a share, on revenue of $581.6 million.

Teradata shares closed at $57.67 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)