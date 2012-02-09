UPDATE 1-Teradata Q4 results beat estimates

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $2.56-$2.66 vs est $2.60
* Sees FY12 rev rising 10-12 pct
* Q4 adj EPS $0.66 vs est $0.62
* Q4 rev $673 mln vs est $639.3 mln
Feb 9 Teradata Corp's
fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations, helped mainly
by a growth in the analytics and data storage company's
consulting services.
For 2012, Teradata, whose customers include Dell Inc
, Amazon.com Inc and DirecTV Group,
forecast adjusted earnings of $2.56 to $2.66 per share and
expects a 10 percent to 12 percent rise in revenue.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.60 per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.60 billion, for 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings rose to $98
million, or 57 cents per share, from $85 million, or 50 cents
per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 66 cents per share.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $673 million, while consulting
services revenue increased 26 percent to $197 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 62
cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $639.3 million.
Shares of the Dayton, Ohio-based company closed at $58.04 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained 34
percent since touching a year low of $43.19 in August last.